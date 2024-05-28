Bam Margera Gets Married Again to Fiancée Dannii Marie

Bam Margera is once again a married man -- this time putting a ring on Dannii Marie's finger and locking her down for good ... and TMZ's got the first photos of the ceremony!

The 'Jackass' star's manager Mike Quinn tells us Bam and Dannii got hitched Tuesday in Socorro County, New Mexico ... where we're told they're down there filming a movie right now called "Collecting Souls," in which Dannii is the lead.

Play video content

It seems shooting the film got her in the mood for love ... 'cause she and Bam exchanged vows at the Val Verde Historic Hotel -- with a bunch of people working on set in attendance.

No friends and family were able to crash it, but there were still a ton of folks around to watch -- and as you can see in footage obtained by TMZ ... it was a super sweet moment, with Bam and Dannii fully locked in and eventually saying "I do" to each other.

BTW, the whole thing was being shot on camera ... so it sounds like we may see more of this in the near future. For now though ... Bam's married anew, and we've seen the paperwork that makes it legit, including a marriage certificate that's stamped.

Of course, as we've reported, Bam has been ensnared in a nasty custody battle with his ex, Nikki Boyd, with whom he shares a child ... and who he had a ceremony with in 2013.

You might recall, they had a marrige ceremony in Iceland ... but Bam has maintained it was never valid since it didn't happen in the States and there were no official documents to back it up. We're told Bam stands by that even now ... which is why he was free to do this.

On its face, it would seem he's correct ... especially when you consider Nikki never technically filed for divorce, just legal separation. Either way ... Bam has fully moved on.

As we reported ... Bam and Dannii got engaged in October, this after dating for about six months. She's been critical in his journey toward sobriety -- and despite some bumps in the road here and there, they've stuck it out ... and now, they're ready to start a life together.