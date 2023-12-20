Bam Margera Engaged

Bam Margera proposed to his girlfriend Dannii Marie ... and she accepted!!!

The former "Jackass" star and pro skateboarder tells TMZ ... he popped the question Oct. 27 in New Hope, PA at the home of pro skater Ed Duffy.

Bam and Dannii dated for about 6 months before he dropped to one knee and proposed ... and Bam tells us he kept the engagement mostly under wraps, only telling a few people.

It's unclear when Bam and Dannii will be walking down the aisle ... but the engagement is another sign things are looking up for Bam.

As we first reported ... Bam is now 100 days sober and counting, he's working out and skateboarding again and he's getting ready to see his son Phoenix for Christmas in what will be their first time together in a while.

Us Weekly was first to report Bam's engagement, and he told the outlet Dannii is the main reason why he's sober and turning his life around.