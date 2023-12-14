Bam Margera Channels 'Jackass' For Knockout Video With MadHouse

Play video content @madhouseboys

Bam Margera is up to his old tricks ... lending his "Jackass" experience to a new group of wild daredevils and helping them film a brutal knockout video.

The former "Jackass" star shot a couple stunts over the weekend in L.A. with the MadHouse Boys... throwing on a boxing glove and unleashing some haymakers to the head.

In the footage, obtained by TMZ, you see Bam sneaking up on one of the MadHouse Boys from behind and punching him in the side of the head, and it looks like it hurts ... which, we guess, is the whole damn point.

Play video content TMZ.com

For the uninitiated, MadHouse is a next-generation stunt group ... on social media they say they are basically like "if 'Jackass' and your mom had a baby." Great visual.

We're told the MadHouse guys reached out to Bam because they wanted him to be part of one of their videos.