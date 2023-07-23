Bam Margera Takes Shots at 'Jackass' Stars ... In New Music Video

Play video content Pokegang

Bam Margera's turning up the heat in his beef with the 'Jackass' crew, taking shots at Johnny Knoxville, Wee Man, Steve-O and director Jeff Tremaine.

Bam's got a feature on a new single called "Feel Like Bam" by rappers Cult Shotta and Tanboymiguel ... and he uses his verse to rap about how bad his old 'Jackass' buddies are at skateboarding, while challenging Knoxville to a fight and blaming him for ruining his skateboarding career.

We are told Bam met the rappers at a studio in Los Angeles where he was working on music and asked to jump on one of their tracks.

TMZ has the first look at the music video ... and when Bam's not rapping or taking cheap shots, he's making out with his new girlfriend.

Bam is also sending a message to Tremaine, calling out the director for what he sees as unfair movie contracts for the stars ... throwing in some explicit insults for good measure.