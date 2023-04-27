Bam Margera Surrenders to Cops In PA After Going on The Run

Bam Margera is no longer on the run in Pennsylvania, surrendering to face charges for allegedly assaulting his brother ... and speaking out with details of how he says it all went down.

Bam turned himself in Thursday, days after cops in PA put out a warrant for his arrest. It was Sunday when Bam allegedly got in an altercation with his brother, where cops say he threatened to put a bullet in his head.

The Pennsylvania State Police tells TMZ ... Bam was preliminarily arraigned and his bail was set at $50,000. He's due back in court at the end of May.

According to court docs, the judge ordered Bam to complete a drug and alcohol assessment. He was also ordered to stay away from his brother and the other victims and his brother's house. The judge said Bam has to get permission from the Pretrial Services Department if he wants to leave the state of Pennsylvania.

Upon turning himself in, Bam shared a photo of himself in front of the courthouse on social media and captioned it, "I just got out of the courthouse with my lawyers. Everything went great and the false accusations of what my brother says are not true and he will be sued for defamation as well as being evicted from castle bam sooner than later. The reason I lost my cool is because I read his phone saying he wants me back in California and he wants to find a way to 302 me. F*** him"

Bam's attorney Michael van der Veen tells TMZ... “He was arraigned and entered his plea of not guilty. He was released on an unsecured bail. Mr. Margera enjoys all of his constitutional rights, including the presumption of innocence. The wild rumors regarding his behavior this week are absolutely false. He is in good health and in good spirits.”

TMZ broke the story ... cops were called to a home in Pocopson Township, PA Sunday where Bam's brother, Jess, claimed Bam attacked him, hitting him multiple times in the head. Jess said Bam was enraged, allegedly saying, "I'll kill you. I'll put a bullet in your head".

Jess said Bam fled into the woods after the alleged attack.

TMZ broke the story ... Bam allegedly made phone calls to his family while on the run, seemingly intoxicated, telling everyone how much he hated them for putting him in a treatment center last year and accusing them of stealing money from him.

