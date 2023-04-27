Bam Margera Tells Family Members He Hates Them in Disturbing Calls on the Run

Bam Margera is on the run from cops, but he's still contacting family members with disturbing and aggressive phone calls ... blaming them for his struggles.

Sources close to Margera tell us ... Bam's family is clueless as to where he fled since disappearing Sunday. We're told everyone who loves Bam is extremely worried -- he's been a loose cannon lately and they want him to come home so they can help him.

What's more ... our sources say Bam has made random calls to family members -- seemingly intoxicated -- telling them how much he hates all of them for putting him in a Florida treatment center last year. He's also accusing them of selling his home and stealing money. He trusts no one and has threatened to sue them for money he claims they stole from him.

During these phone calls, we're told Bam refuses to disclose his location ... they don't even know if he's still in Pennsylvania. Our sources say cops are interviewing people and trying to determine his whereabouts.

Bam doesn't have a cell phone, and cops have allegedly told the family they aren't working to ping the girlfriend's cell (he's allegedly traveling with her) because the case isn't considered a priority.

TMZ broke the story ... cops were called to a home in Pocopson Township Sunday, April 23 after Bam's brother, Jess, says Bam attacked him, striking him multiple times in the head. Jess says Bam was enraged, allegedly saying, "I'll kill you. I'll put a bullet in your head."

Jess says Bam fled into the woods behind the house after the alleged attack, and cops have not been able to locate him since.