Bam Margera Released From Jail, Heading for Short-Term Treatment

Bam Margera has officially been released from jail ... and is heading straight into treatment to get his life back on track, TMZ has learned.

The "Jackass" star's lawyer, Michael T. van der Veen, tells TMZ it was a court victory for Bam Wednesday ... adding he's on the right track to reclaiming his successful career and his wonderful life with his wife, Dannii Marie, once he wraps up his short-term treatment.

Sources tell us Bam's going directly to Recovery Centers of America for Inpatient Treatment, and his case can officially be closed once his treatment is over -- but a bench warrant will be issued if any noncompliance with his treatment is reported.

As we reported, Bam had been locked up since last week after authorities said he violated his probation -- and he was ordered to undergo a drug and alcohol evaluation during his time behind bars.

Margera's had quite the legal whirlwind this year -- he was sentenced to 6 months of probation back in June after pleading guilty to 3 counts of disorderly conduct.

This stemmed from a 2023 incident when he allegedly assaulted his brother, threatened his family, and then made a run for it from the police -- before surrendering himself to authorities and negotiating a plea deal.