Tony Hawk Pushes for Bam Margera to be in Upcoming 'Pro Skater' Video Game

Bam Margera is featured in an upcoming "Tony Hawk's Pro Skater" video game after initially being snubbed, and it's all thanks to Tony having his back ... TMZ has confirmed.

Here's the deal ... Bam was not among the skateboarders announced for "Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 3 + 4" despite being in the OG version, but after a recent push from Tony, Activision is including Bam in the game.

Play video content Instagram/@bam__margera

Our sources tell us Tony skated with Bam at the beginning of March and saw how well Margera was doing in his sobriety and wanted to get the "Jackass" star back in the game.

We're told Activision flew Bam out to Los Angeles a couple weeks ago so he could go to HQ and record skateboarding moves in a motion-capture body suit for use in the new game.

Play video content 3/23/25 The Nine Club

Bam's obviously been through a lot in recent years, both legally and personally, and there was speculation all of his baggage was why Activision did not originally include him in the 'THPS 3+4' remake.

Bam's now in recovery and in Hollywood it's all about who you know ... and Tony Hawk is that H'wood connection for Bam.