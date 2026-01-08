'Jackass' Crew Returns With a New Movie Set to Open in June

Four years after "Jackass Forever," Johnny Knoxville and the gang are back for more ... they're bringing us a new head-cracking, nut-smashing movie this summer!

Knoxville posted the announcement Wednesday, writing ... "Well a wang dang and hot damn doodle, we are starting the year off with a bang. We wanted to let you know that this summer Jackass is back!!"

According to Knoxville, the new offering will hit theaters June 26.

There are very few details at the moment, but if it's anything like the last "Jackass" movie ... fans are in for a great time.

The fourth installment saw Danger Ehren confront a black bear while covered in honey, while Steve-O covered his genitals in bumblebees, among other outrageous stunts.

While the entire cast is unclear, it doesn't look like fan favorite Bam Margera will be returning for now.

It's been a while since Knoxville last broke a rib fighting a bull or broke his penis doing a backflip on a motorcycle, but lately the 54-year-old stuntman has been getting thrills hosting the "Fear Factor" reboot, "Fear Factor: House of Fear" on Fox.