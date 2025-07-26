Bam Margera Recounts Recent Memories with Hulk Hogan After His Death

Play video content TMZ.com

Bam Margera is smiling back at memories with his good pal Hulk Hogan following his unexpected death this week.

TMZ caught the former professional skateboarder out and about with his wife Dannii Marie in the City of Angels Friday -- he told us it's been a "rough week" between the "shocking" loss of Hulk as well as Ozzy Osbourne ... and he took us down memory lane with the late WWE star.

BM was all smiles as he told TMZ he and his wife stayed in Florida all winter, specifically at the request of Hulk ... who used Dannii's professional stretching techniques to limber up his body.

He also fondly remembered Monday night karaoke with the Hogans and getting to see Swedish-American guitarist Yngwie Malmsteen shred with Hulk -- calling the latter a bucket list experience.

Bam says he's thrilled Hulk got to see his son Nick marry his longtime partner Tana Lea back in January ... but clearly didn't expect his death to come so shortly after. In fact, Dannii told us they all had dinner plans next week!

The "Jackass" star said Hulk's death is a reminder "life is very precious" and sends his love to the Hogan family during this hard time.

We broke the news -- the wrestling icon died Thursday morning at his Clearwater, Florida home after going into cardiac arrest. His death came after he was hospitalized in June over complications from a recent neck surgery ... but we were told he was doing just fine at the time.