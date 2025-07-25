Sylvester Stallone Says Hulk Hogan Is Irreplaceable, Shares Tales From 'Rocky III'

Play video content TMZ.com

Sylvester Stone is remembering Hulk Hogan as a force to be reckoned with ... and he says we will never see another man like him in wrestling, movies or reality TV.

The 'Rocky' star tells TMZ ... Hulk had a glow about him when they met way back in 1982 on the set of "Rocky III" ... and Sly knew Hulk was destined for superstardom.

Hulk was still establishing himself at the time, and Sly says he found out very quickly the monstrous Hogan was smarter, gentler and more skilled than he looked.

Sly says Hulk showed up on set weighing 315 pounds and would pick him up and drop him on the ground with ease. Sly joked he thought he would turn into a pulp by the time he hit the ground, but Hulk had a way of breaking his fall like a magician ... a skill Hulk picked up as a pro wrestler.

Sly's had a lot of punches thrown at him in his career ... but he says no one was more accurate or precise than Hulk ... and he shows us a trick Hulk used with his fists.

TMZ Sports broke the story ... Hulk died Tuesday after suffering cardiac arrest in Florida. He was 71.

Sly says Hogan's death is a tragic loss ... considering him an irreplaceable celeb like the late Carl Weathers ... who also starred in the 'Rocky' franchise.

With Ozzy Osbourne's death Tuesday, Sly says this has been a rough week for him, as we've lost some "real monumental human beings."

Hulk hit it big in movies, pro wrestling and reality TV ... and Sly says Hogan was smarter than meets the eye and a great entrepreneur who endured a lot of pain and injuries ... never complaining, only persevering and being as pleasant as possible to anyone he came across.

Play video content JULY 2024

Sly says Hulk was a man who stood up for himself and put himself on the line for his beliefs ... case in point, his support for Donald Trump at last year's RNC. Hogan caught flak, but Sly says he's a better person for knowing Hogan.

When Hulk landed the role of Thunderlips in 'Rocky III,' Sly says it set Hogan on the path to becoming a titan of Hollywood ... and he told us a couple fun stories from filming.

Play video content TMZ.com

Sly's first Hulk tale involves the time a leaping Hogan broke his collarbone ... so much for being "gentle," as Sly claims Hulk told him before the stunt gone wrong.

The second story features Hulk easily escaping from out of Sly's headlock ... and ya gotta hear why Hogan had Stallone feeling like a donut.

Play video content Fox News

Bottom line for Sly ... Hulk was a force.

The proof's right there in 'Rocky III' ... Sly highlights a part where Hogan goes through a lineup of stunt men like a "lawn mower."

Play video content TMZSports.com