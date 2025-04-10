WWE Legend Bret Hart Rips Hulk Hogan, Always Been a Liar!

Play video content TMZSports.com

Time clearly doesn't heal all wounds ... 'cause WWE legend Bret Hart still can't trust Hulk Hogan -- telling TMZ Sports his longtime nemesis is a straight-up fibber.

Hart and Hogan's beef goes back decades ... with the former accusing the latter of deliberately trying to step on his shine, as well as the two not seeing eye-to-eye on their approaches to wrestling.

Play video content WWE

Well, it's the year 2025 and there's still plenty of drama ... 'cause Hart made it clear he's not the biggest fan of the Hulkster while revisiting a moment leading up to WrestleMania IX in 1993, which is documented in a new Peacock original, 'Becoming a Spectacle.'

In an exclusive clip of the show, several big WWE names like The Undertaker and Hart himself detailed seeing Hogan show up to the event with an attention-grabbing shiner on his face ... which led many to speculate it was the result of a dispute with the late Randy Savage.

While Hart said he doesn't remember too much about what actually happened, he told us one thing's for sure -- whatever Hogan says happened is probably B.S.

"Hulk Hogan's always been such a liar," Hart said. "Whatever he tells you is probably not true. Macho Man, I'd go by his account of things. Macho Man was a much more reliable guy that spoke the truth."

Hart noted wrestlers showing up with black eyes wasn't uncommon by any means ... and some dudes loved to stretch the truth when breaking down how they got 'em.