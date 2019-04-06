Bret Hart Tackled by Fan During WWE HOF Induction Speech

Bret Hart Tackled by Fan During WWE Hall of Fame Induction Speech

Breaking News

WWE legend Bret Hart was just tackled to the ground by a man who bumrushed the former wrestler while he was literally being inducted into the Hall of Fame.

Bret was making his induction speech Saturday night during WWE's HOF ceremony -- in which BH and Jim The Avnil Neidhart were to be sworn in -- when out of nowhere a guy wearing what appeared to be a Rasta hat hopped into the ring and tried to take Bret down.

It wasn't a publicity stunt or a staged moment either -- security immediately swarmed in and dog piled the man, as other wrestlers nearby also hopped in to help. It was an immediate frenzy, if only momentarily.

Someone just went on stage and tackled Bret Hart during his #WWEHOF speech 😱🙏🏻 pic.twitter.com/34sGGfAd4E — Louis Pulice (@louie3020) April 7, 2019

According to reports, the guy in question was removed from the building and Bret was able to finish his speech. Mind you ... Bret has suffered a stroke in the past.

Even now, though ... ya can't take Bret Hart down. In fact, don't even try it.