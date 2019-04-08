WWE's Bret Hart On Hall of Fame Attack 'I'm Okay!!!'

Bret Hart on WWE Hall of Fame Attack, 'I'm Okay!'

Breaking News

Bret "The Hitman" Hart is speaking out about that crazy attack during his WWE Hall of Fame ceremony Saturday ... saying, " I want to let everyone know that I am okay and was not injured."

GREAT NEWS!!!

Of course, the 61-year-old legend was blindsided by a violent idiot who snuck on stage and tackled Bret while he was delivering his induction speech alongside Natalya Neidhart ... the daughter of Jim "The Anvil" Neidhart. Jim was also part of the 2019 WWE Hall of Fame class.

"What a wild weekend to say the least," Bret posted on social media Monday.

"If there’s one thing I want everyone to take away from the Hall of Fame ceremony is not so much what happened, but how I wasn’t going to let anything stop me from completing my tribute to my best friend and our team."

The attack on Bret Hart & Natalya.

What a disgusting act. #WWEHOF pic.twitter.com/3IwjyhMGzX — WΞ FIGHT. WΞ OVΞRCOMΞ. WΞ BΞLIΞVΞ. (@AhYezzir) April 7, 2019

Bret added, "Thank you everyone for your kind thoughts and words."

As for the attacker, cops arrested Zachary Madsen -- who's since been charged with assault and criminal trespassing. He was held on $1,500 bond.

Madsen was also pummeled by ex-UFC star Travis Browne -- who happened to be ringside with his wife Ronda Rousey during the attack.

After the incident, Madsen told police he decided to tackle Hart because "I just felt like it was the right moment."

Wrong.