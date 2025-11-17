Johnny Knoxville Announces His Marriage to Emily Ting

Johnny Knoxville's made a name for himself as one of the craziest dudes in Hollywood, but it looks like he's settling down a bit ... because he's a married man!

The star of "Jackass" announced he tied the knot with costume designer Emily Ting in an Instagram post Sunday, sharing a pair of photos apparently taken during their wedding ceremony.

Knoxville was obviously feeling the marital bliss, describing himself as "the luckiest and happiest fella in the universe."

Knoxville had some good company at the wedding, too ... the nuptials were officiated by director John Waters, who's worked with the comic stuntman on more than a few occasions.

Knoxville has also collaborated with Ting ... she designed costumes for the "Jackass Forever" and "Jackass 4.5" films, according to USA Today.

This isn't the first marriage for Knoxville, as he was married to Melanie Lynn Cates from 1995 to 2009. They share a daughter.