Brittany Snow Is Engaged to Hunter Moreno After Dating for a Year

It looks like wedding bells are in Brittany Snow's future ... because she's engaged to Hunter Moreno!

A source spoke to Us Weekly on Tuesday and confirmed the big news about the actress, although they didn't provide any specifics about when or where the photographer popped the big question.

Rumors about an engagement began to swirl earlier this month when a clip showing Snow having a conversation with her "The Beast In Me" costar Claire Danes, who apparently asked Snow about her engagement, was shared by Deuxmoi.

Snow and Moreno were reportedly first linked in October 2024, although they've largely kept their relationship out of the public eye.

They did show a little bit of public affection by liking each other's Instagram posts throughout their time as boyfriend and girlfriend ... hey, it counts these days!

It's also worth mentioning Moreno was Snow's first partner following her divorce from Tyler Stanaland, who she started dating in 2018.