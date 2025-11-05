Dylan Dreyer Says She Couldn't Fix Key Issues With Her Estranged Husband

Dylan Dreyer just spilled a few key details about her separation from her estranged husband Brian Fichera.

Dreyer -- an NBC meteorologist who co-hosts the third hour of "Today with Jenna & Friends" -- was asked Wednesday by Jenna Bush Hager about the state of her love life ... especially in the wake of her split, which Dylan announced back in July.

Dreyer said she'd separated from her husband after they found issues they couldn't fix ... although she said they'd eventually decided to "move forward as friends."

Dylan said she was able to give a "little more grace" to her estranged husband after their separation -- because the stakes are lower with platonic relationships.

Plus, Brian's not staying far from the family either, because Dylan said he joins them for dinner most of the time.

She emphasized their kids are better off if they have their mom and dad around, so she wants them to stay close to their father.