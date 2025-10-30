Erika Kirk Didn't Sleep in Her Bedroom for Weeks After Charlie Was Shot

Erika Kirk took her husband Charlie's death pretty hard ... she's recently revealed she stayed out of her own bedroom for weeks after he was shot.

Erika opened up about her personal life in a speech at the University of Mississippi Wednesday at an event for Turning Point USA, according to Fox News.

Erika told the crowd at Ole Miss she'd lost her "best friend" seven weeks ago when he was shot and killed at a speaking event held at Utah Valley University.

She said she couldn't sleep in their bedroom for several weeks after the shooting, and she said she'd avoid the room every time she walked into her own house.

Erika eventually worked up the strength to head back into her bedroom, and said she slept on her late husband's side of the bed during the first night she spent in the room.

She thanked the students in attendance at the event and said their involvement with Turning Point USA made her feel "deeply connected" to her husband.