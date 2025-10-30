Arcade Fire Co-Founders Win Butler and Regine Chassagne Separate

The longtime bandmates' split was announced on the band's Instagram ... the couple will keep supporting each other as they raise their son.

They said they'd remain involved with their shared charity project and teased they'd head out on the road with the rest of Arcade Fire sometime soon.

Win and Regine met in 2000 and co-founded Arcade Fire the following year, and they tied the knot in 2003, just a year before the release of the long-running indie rock band's debut album "Funeral," according to Spin.

The musicians welcomed their son Edwin in 2013. In 2022, Win was accused of sexual misconduct by several women.

The singer admitted to having extramarital affairs, although he denied the allegations of misconduct. Regine stood by her husband throughout the scandal.