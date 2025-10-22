Victoria Beckham Discusses Her Husband's Alleged Affair With Rebecca Loos

Play video content Call Her Daddy

Victoria Beckham had to relive some pretty rough times while appearing on Wednesday's episode of the "Call Her Daddy" podcast -- because she was asked about her husband David's alleged affair.

Here's a bit of background for you ... David's former assistant, Rebecca Loos, claimed in 2004 she hooked up with the soccer star for four months following his transfer from Manchester United to Real Madrid, according to the New York Post.

Although David has denied Loos' claims about the affair, Loos has always maintained her story about their connection ... she claimed she "never lied about a single thing" on an episode of "60 Minutes Australia" earlier this year.

On Wednesday's podcast, Victoria told "Call Her Daddy" host Alex Cooper she felt as if she and David had "so much thrown at us" over the course of their marriage, and said she's dealt with plenty of folks who felt their relationship wouldn't last.

The Spice Girl also said she'd had to deal with renewed interest in David's alleged affair, because they'd recently celebrated their 26th wedding anniversary in July.

Still, she said her relationship with her husband wasn't stopping anytime soon, and said they'd "ridden the damn storm together."