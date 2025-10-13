Marc Maron Releases Final Episode of His Long-Running 'WTF' Podcast

Marc Maron's riding off into the sunset -- as a podcast host, at least, because he released the final episode of his long-running show "WTF With Marc Maron" on Sunday.

The comedian decided to go out with a bang for his 1,685th episode, and he traveled all the way to Washington, D.C., to spend time with his final guest, former president Barack Obama, for the episode.

The two, who chopped it up in the politician's office, had a conversation that bounced from topic to topic, including the state of President Donald Trump's administration.

The former president also gave Maron a bit of advice about navigating his post-podcasting career, and encouraged him to "take a beat" before planning out his future moves.

FYI ... the comedian started his podcast all the way back in 2009, and he recorded most episodes at his house in Los Angeles.

Maron spoke with a wide variety of comedians, performers, musicians and others on his podcast -- as well as Obama himself, who was the first sitting president of the United States to appear on a podcast, back in 2015.