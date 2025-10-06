Zach Bryan Teases New Anti-ICE Song on Instagram

Zach Bryan's got plenty of his feelings out through music ... and it looks like his feelings about the ongoing ICE raids are coming out, too.

The country singer released a snippet of a new, untitled song on his Instagram account this past Friday, and he wrote a short message in his post's caption reading "the fading of the red white and blue."

And it only gets more intense from there ... because Bryan referred to the cops as "cocky motherf***ers" about halfway through the snippet.

The performer sings ICE has plans to "bust down your door" ... which doesn't really sound like a positive, if you ask us.

In the dark, rock-tinged song, Bryan says kids all over the country are feeling "all scared and all alone," adding there are "middle fingers rising," apparently at the state of affairs in the U.S.

The musician disabled comments on his post, and he hasn't given any updates about the full track's release as of yet.

Who's ready for the Zach Bryan-Dixie Chicks tour? Prob a huge Bud Light sponsorship for this one.https://t.co/6XrEVTsRV0 @johnrich