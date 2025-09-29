Charlie Javice Sentenced to 7 Years in Prison

Looks like Charlie Javice is gonna have to get used to jumpsuits ... because she's gonna be wearing one for seven years.

The former entrepreneur was sentenced to 85 months in prison Monday after being convicted of three counts of fraud, as well as a count of conspiracy to commit fraud, in March, according to The New York Times.

Things could have been a lot worse, though, as prosecutors were looking to get her sent to prison for 12 years, as well as pay $300 million in restitution, reports Business Insider. She's also going to be on supervised release for three years after she leaves prison.

ICYMI ... Javice founded Frank, a company which promised to help students complete financial aid forms. It was acquired by J.P. Morgan in 2021 -- and the financial institution coughed up a cool $175 million as part of the sale. Charlie also ended up on Forbes' "30 Under 30" list during Frank's heyday.

The thing is, Frank's customer base wasn't as stellar as Charlie claimed, and she purchased real names and email addresses from commercial data brokers to bump up her company's number of users from less than 300,000 to over 4 million, according to the Associated Press.

Charlie was reportedly apologetic at her sentencing, during which U.S. District Judge Allen Hellerstein argued the prosecution's request for 12 years was too much -- and that the defense's counter of 18 months was "too low," reports the New York Post.