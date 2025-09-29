Weezer Bassist's Wife Jillian Lauren Shriner Avoids Jail Time

Jillian Lauren Shriner's gotta be letting out a sigh of relief right about now ... because she managed to skirt jail time.

A judge granted the wife of Weezer's bassist, Scott Shriner, a diversion as a result of mental health issues on Thursday, according to the Los Angeles Times.

Play video content LAPD

In case you forgot, Jillian ended up on the wrong side of the long arm of the law back in April after she shot at cops who were searching for suspects in a nearby hit-and-run incident -- which had nothing to do with her -- near her home in the Eagle Rock neighborhood of Los Angeles. She allegedly pointed a gun at officers and fired ... officers then shot her in the shoulder, and she was be treated for her injury.

Play video content TMZ.com

Although the musician's wife was arrested on suspicion of attempted murder of a peace officer, she was later charged with assault and negligent discharge of a firearm.

Turns out she won't be doing much shooting anytime soon, either, because she won't be allowed to own any firearms as part of the diversion. She's also been ordered to stay away from both booze and drugs, and she'll have to attend therapy.

If Jillian's able to keep her nose clean for two years, all of the charges will be dropped. Prosecution was reportedly on board with the terms of the diversion.