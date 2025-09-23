Sarah Ferguson's Apology Note To Jeffrey Epstein Results In Consequences

How Sarah Ferguson Was Axed From Various Charities Over An Apology

Sarah Ferguson's made a name for herself as a prominent philanthropist over several decades of work -- but it looks like her time working with charities might be winding down, as her connection to Jeffrey Epstein's recently come under scrutiny.

The Duchess of York -- whose ex-husband, Prince Andrew, has seen his fair share of criticism for his connection with the controversial financier -- sent an apology note to the businessman after publicly apologizing for being involved with him back in 2011, which has recently resurfaced.

We're going to see what the philanthropist had to say in her note to Epstein and check out how it's resulted in her being removed from several high-profile positions in various charitable organizations.

Sarah Publicly Disowned Epstein ... At First

Sarah made a public apology for her connection with Epstein back in March 2011, when she sat down for an interview with the Evening Standard after it'd been revealed she'd accepted various amounts of money from the disgraced financier to alleviate her debts, according to The Mail on Sunday.

Epstein apparently sent £15,000 to Sarah, which she was meant to use to pay for wages owed to a former personal assistant.

The philanthropist reportedly chalked her association with the businessman up to "a gigantic error of judgment" and claimed, as she was so "intent on being clear of my debt," she ignored the potential "ramifications" of her behavior.

Sarah also pledged to "repay the money," after which she said she'd "never have anything to do with Jeffrey Epstein ever again."

She Apologized To Epstein After The Interview

Sarah didn't exactly stick to her word when she said she'd distance herself from the businessman, as she privately sent him an email in April 2011 to apologize for taking part in the interview.

She claimed she'd been told to publicly disassociate with Epstein if she wanted to keep pursuing her roles as a philanthropist and children's book author, and described herself as "broken and lost" at the time.

Sarah went on to describe the disgraced financier as "a steadfast, generous and supreme friend to me and my family."

The philanthropist also surmised Epstein felt "hellaciously let down" by her comments, and wrote she wanted to "humbly apologize to you and your heart."

Several Charities Have Distanced Themselves From Sarah

The fallout from the public revelation of Sarah's apology to Epstein was swift, and numerous charitable organizations have distanced themselves from her in the days since the notes were published.

The first organization to drop Sarah from their ranks was Julia's House, which claimed it would have been "inappropriate" to continue working with the philanthropist, according to People.

Numerous other charities, including The Teenage Cancer Trust, Prevent Breast Cancer, and the Children's Literacy Charity, have all stopped working with the Duchess.