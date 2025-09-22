Who Is David Geffen's Estranged Husband David Andrew Armstrong?

David Geffen's helped produce some of the biggest movies and musical hits of all time ... but it looks like his marriage to David Andrew Armstrong didn't exactly pan out the way he planned.

The music executive and his estranged husband are currently in the middle of divorce proceedings, which could get very interesting, given Geffen's 10-digit net worth.

Here's a look at the background of the entertainment industry mogul's former partner, as well as a bit of insight into how they ended up going their separate ways.

Armstrong's Held Down Several Jobs

Armstrong was born in Michigan, and he started going by Brandon Foster after he moved to Florida in 2014 and began working as a dancer and party promoter, according to the New York Post.

He eventually ditched the Sunshine State and moved up to New York City, where he attempted to make a name for himself as a model. Armstrong also began working as a fitness trainer in the Big Apple ... keep that in mind for later on.

An individual who claimed she was the trainer's former girlfriend alleged she'd only known him to have dated women, although she admitted he had gotten used to "getting comments" from men on his social media posts.

Several people claiming to have been friends with Armstrong -- who later began using the name Donovan Michaels -- spoke about his personality with the Post, and one person alleged he "was really private about his past" over the course of their friendship.

Armstrong and Geffen Tied the Knot Back in 2023

Armstrong reportedly met Geffen when the music executive started training with him back in 2020, according to Page Six.

Although it's unclear when the two officially started dating, the dancer and the entrepreneur tied the knot in a private wedding ceremony in 2023.

Armstrong and Geffen largely kept their relationship out of the public eye, although Geffen shared a now-deleted photo featuring the trainer on his Instagram account in 2021, showing them hanging out together on a boat.

The good times didn't exactly last forever, though, as the music mogul filed for divorce in May 2025 -- and things got messy pretty quickly.

The Two Argued About Money in Their Divorce Proceedings

It's worth noting Geffen retained the services of divorce lawyer Laura Wasser, and for good reason ... he didn't sign a prenup with Armstrong when they got married.

The dancer reportedly claimed the music executive had promised to provide for him financially for the remainder of his life, although the mogul disputed the claims and said the allegations were part of a shakedown.

Geffen later said he'd be willing to shell out a cool $50,000 a month in spousal support to Armstrong, with a catch ... he only wants the payments to last for 12 months and said they should be retroactive to their separation. He also wants credit for all the cash he's apparently paid out already.