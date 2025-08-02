Olivia Rodrigo Joined by Weezer for Surprise Lollapalooza Collab
Olivia Rodrigo surprised fans Friday night during her epic Lollapalooza Chicago debut ... bringing out Weezer to perform 2 of their hits!
Check it out ... she had fans cheering for the collab as they performed the rock band's songs "Buddy Holly" and "Say It Ain’t So."
Olivia with Weezer performing "Buddy Holly" at #Lollapalooza!
It was a full circle moment for OR ... who gushed to thrilled fans that Weezer headlined the first-ever concert she attended.
Olivia herself was the main act for Lollapalooza Night 2 ... following sets from Bleachers, T-Pain, Korn, Djo (Joe Keery) and more.
Some of the hottest artists have yet to take the stage -- Rüfüs Du Sol and Twice are Saturday's main acts ... while Sabrina Carpenter and A$AP Rocky are set to close out the 4-day festival on Sunday.
Perhaps Olivia will stick around to join Sabrina on stage ... giving fans the ultimate pop princess moment. Stay tuned!