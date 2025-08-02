Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869

Olivia Rodrigo Joined by Weezer for Surprise Lollapalooza Collab

Olivia Rodrigo surprised fans Friday night during her epic Lollapalooza Chicago debut ... bringing out Weezer to perform 2 of their hits!

Check it out ... she had fans cheering for the collab as they performed the rock band's songs "Buddy Holly" and "Say It Ain’t So."

It was a full circle moment for OR ... who gushed to thrilled fans that Weezer headlined the first-ever concert she attended.

Olivia herself was the main act for Lollapalooza Night 2 ... following sets from Bleachers, T-Pain, Korn, Djo (Joe Keery) and more.

Some of the hottest artists have yet to take the stage -- Rüfüs Du Sol and Twice are Saturday's main acts ... while Sabrina Carpenter and A$AP Rocky are set to close out the 4-day festival on Sunday.

Perhaps Olivia will stick around to join Sabrina on stage ... giving fans the ultimate pop princess moment. Stay tuned!

