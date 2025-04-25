Olivia Rodrigo Accepts Planned Parenthood Award in Glamorous Gown at Gala

It's My Right To Look This Good!!!

Olivia Rodrigo was ravishing in white at the Planned Parenthood Gala in NYC -- a glam-packed night with a purpose, where she showed up in full force.

The singer snagged the Catalyst of Change Award at the org's Spring Into Action Gala on Thursday -- stunning in a sleek white cut-out halter dress and silver heels as she confidently strutted up to the stage like a total vision.

Olivia spoke passionately about advocating for women’s and girls' rights over their bodies on stage, saying it breaks her heart to think about oppressive laws and outdated policies that could stop some girls from chasing their dreams the way she’s been able to.

Her advocacy’s been ongoing for a while now -- remember when she handed out free boxes of Plan B and condoms during her "GUTS" world tour? That was all part of her Fund 4 Good initiative, spreading support in her own bold way!