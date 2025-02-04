Olivia Rodrigo Shows Love for Taylor Swift After Rumored Feud

Olivia Rodrigo, who at one point publicly identified as a Swiftie, is proving she's once again "Obsessed" with Taylor Swift ... despite prior chatter about a potential falling out.

Check it out ... Olivia showed loved for Taylor's Glambot footage from the 2025 Grammys, which featured the "Fortnight" singer fiercely posing in her glittery red getup on the awards show's red carpet.

The video, which was set to Beyoncé's "Diva," was pushed out by a Swift fan site on Instagram ... and made its way over to Olivia's feed, where she promptly hearted the upload.

Fans of both Taylor and Olivia rejoiced in the sweet social media gesture ... as it indicates the pair's past beef may be squashed for good.

For those not caught up on the drama, Olivia and Taylor used to be vocal fans of each other, regularly gushing about the other in the press ... with OR even calling herself the "biggest Swiftie" at one point.

However, things appeared to "Sour" between them when Taylor was retroactively credited on a couple of Olivia's biggest songs, "Deja Vu" and "1 Step Forward, 3 Steps Back" ... resulting in Olivia reportedly giving up a large chunk of her royalties.

While neither singer addressed the credit issue directly, their relationship noticeably cooled ... with Taylor going on to tap Sabrina Carpenter -- who had love triangle ties with Olivia -- as an opener on her "Eras Tour."

Fans also began to suspect Olivia's single "Vampire" -- a song about being bled dry by someone you love -- was about her fallout with Taylor ... and the singer never confirmed nor denied the theory.

Fast-forward to the 2025 Grammys, where things seemed to be cordial between Taylor, Olivia ... and even Sabrina!!!

Not only were Olivia and Sabrina spotted hugging at the Grammys, but Taylor was seen having a friendly chat with Olivia's boyfriend, Louis Partridge.