Taylor Swift, Chappell Roan Lead Standout Looks on 2025 Grammys Red Carpet

The Grammy Awards always bring out celebs in the most interesting fashion ... and, 2025 didn't disappoint -- with huge stars wearing wild outfits.

Chappell Roan led the way in her bright yellow gown, white makeup caking her face. Sabrina Carpenter channeled Old Hollywood in a silver gown with fluffy fringe, and Taylor Swift channeled Chiefs energy in a bright red gown.

Bianca Censori shocked everyone when she arrived with Kanye West ... dropping a robe and exposing the entirety of her naked body to photogs.

Jaden Smith surprised a whole bunch of people on the carpet and online with his headgear ... a black castle topping his cranium.

Cardi B took off in a gold-winged dress with a feathery boa wrapped around her arm while Olivia Rodrigo went more traditional in an all-black dress -- which looked a lot like Miley Cyrus' gown.