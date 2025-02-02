Taylor Swift, Chappell Roan Lead Standout Looks on 2025 Grammys Red Carpet
The Grammy Awards always bring out celebs in the most interesting fashion ... and, 2025 didn't disappoint -- with huge stars wearing wild outfits.
Chappell Roan led the way in her bright yellow gown, white makeup caking her face. Sabrina Carpenter channeled Old Hollywood in a silver gown with fluffy fringe, and Taylor Swift channeled Chiefs energy in a bright red gown.
Bianca Censori shocked everyone when she arrived with Kanye West ... dropping a robe and exposing the entirety of her naked body to photogs.
Jaden Smith surprised a whole bunch of people on the carpet and online with his headgear ... a black castle topping his cranium.
Cardi B took off in a gold-winged dress with a feathery boa wrapped around her arm while Olivia Rodrigo went more traditional in an all-black dress -- which looked a lot like Miley Cyrus' gown.
