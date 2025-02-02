Clive Davis Hosts Star-Studded Pre-Grammys Party

Clive Davis did it again ... throwing another epic Pre-Grammy gala and the stars showed up.

Clive's annual star studded bash went down Saturday night inside the ballroom at the famous Beverly Hilton Hotel in Bev Hills. The room was packed with music legends such as Barry Manilow, Joni Mitchell, Michael Bublé, Doechii, and Kenny G.

Post Malone, Shaboozey, Benson Boone, Chad Smith, Teddy Swims and Yolanda Adams in addition to Barry Manilow all performed at the party.

Clive's been throwing the iconic party since 1976. Sadly, in 2012, just hours before the party began Whitney Houston died inside her suite at the hotel.

The Grammy's will be another star studded party tonight with Taylor Swift presenting and Beyoncé as the leading contender of the night with 11 nominations.