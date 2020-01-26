Offset Gives Cardi B a Hand at Clive Davis' Pre-GRAMMY Gala
Offset I Gotta Give My Wife a Hand!!!
1/26/2020 7:18 AM PT
Getty
Cardi B looked amazing at Clive Davis' pre-Grammy bash Saturday night, and her hubby was more than happy to sample the goods!
Cardi hit up the annual bash at the Bev Hilton Hotel and wore a super NSFW dress, to Offset's resounding approval.
Offset and Cardi are nominated for Best Rap Performance for "Clout."
She's won a Grammy last year for Best Rap Album, and she definitely won at Clive's party.
The Grammys go down tonight at Staples Center in Downtown Los Angeles.
