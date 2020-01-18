Cardi B Wears Rubbery Black Leather Dress at Paris Fashion Week

Cardi B has plenty of game on the fashion front, but she outdid herself Friday at Paris Fashion Week.

She was at Richard Orlinski's fashion show -- a show which she stole with an outfit which is right on the line. Check out the eyes -- pretty dramatic, don't you think?

It's strangely racy and puritanical at the same time. It covers almost her entire body, but it's super form-fitting so ...

Cardi just turned 27 and has been celebrating overseas with hubby Offset. She showed up Thursday at Offset's fashion show. TMZ broke the story Quavo showed up at an after-party event, but the bodyguards didn't recognize him and initially would not let him in. Quavo was super upset and took several swings at people once inside.

