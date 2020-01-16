Cardi B Masks Face With Bling At Offset's Fashion Show in Paris

Mega

Cardi B just showed up to support her hubby for Paris Fashion Week and she's sure to be the talk of the night ... looking sexy in a diamond-studded fit.

Cardi's got her face covered by a blinged-out mask and her boobs out in a see-through dress, an easy to make sure all eyes stayed on her as she strolled into the Laundered Works Corp show Thursday in support of Offset.

Cardi's dressed in black from head to toe, keeping warm in what appears to be a fur coat, and she's got some long, blood-red nails to complete her look. It's quite a fashion statement, even if no one is entirely sure what the statement is.

Sooooo proud of my man ❤️❤️!! Celebration in my throat today !!! 🎈 🎉

Offset's the designer behind the fashion show, and Cardi says she's super proud of her hubby and wants to pleasure him. No word if she's gonna take the mask off though.

Seems Cardi's ripping a page out of Offset's fashion playbook ... he's a big fan of masks, including this Swarovski crystal mask worth a whopping $11,000.