Cardi B and Offset Buy New Atlanta Mansion For Christmas
12/25/2019 6:34 AM PT
Cardi B and Offset just showed off the incredible ATL mansion they just bought, and it's entirely possible they'll never leave the crib ... because it's got pretty much everything they need.
It's a pretty amazing Xmas present for each other ... 22,500 square feet of house, which includes a gun range with steel walls. Didn't even know that was legal, but there it is.
That's just the beginning ... Cardi's seriously thinking of becoming a wine connoisseur now that she has a vino cellar that could service a restaurant.
And, then there's Offset's man cave, an amazing pool and on and on. The entire property sits on nearly 6 acres.
The property was listed at $5.75 million by listing agents Molly Beery and Cia Cummings of Dorsey Alston Realtors ... we don't know what they paid.
