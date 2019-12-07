Cardi B Takes Over Nigerian Strip Club Ahead of First Gig in Africa

Play video content

Cardi B's gonna mess around and bring floods to Africa ... if she keeps making it rain the way she did in a Nigerian strip club ahead of what's going to be a historic gig for her.

Actually, Cardi's already making history if you ask the dancers inside the club she took over Friday night in the city of Lagos. Not only did seemingly EVERY stripper jump in a giant selfie with the rapper, but they went home covered in naira.

Here's your international travel tip for the day: Nigeria's currency is the naira, and Cardi came with stacks on stacks on stacks of 'em when she hit the VIP. The video is pretty insane.

While the DJ pumped Cardi's music, every stripper got a chance to entertain the queen.

Mind you, this is a business trip. Cardi's performing at the Livespot X Festival Saturday in Lagos, and then in neighboring Ghana on Sunday. This is Cardi's first time on the African continent, and she said on IG she wants to experience the "real" Nigeria ... not just a hotel.

She's off to a great start!!!