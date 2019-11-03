Cardi B Spends Evening with Daughter Kulture at Disneyland
Cardi B I've Got the Best Date Ever ... For My Disneyland Adventure!!!
11/3/2019 7:41 AM PT
Cardi B looked ecstatic as she roamed the grounds of Disneyland with baby Kulture.
The duo hit up a bunch of rides Saturday night under the watchful eye of bodyguards. They took in Fantasyland, took selfies on Dumbo and then went for a carousel ride. They also made it over to Pirates of the Caribbean.
There were delectables as well ... cotton candy in particular.
The duo also took in the fireworks and had such a good time they stayed afterward, as most people left the park.
BTW ... Offset wasn't there. Migos had a set at the Day N Vegas festival.
21 COMMENTS
