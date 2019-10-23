Offset's Baby Mama Wants More Child Support for Their Daughter

Exclusive TMZ.com

One of Offset's baby mamas is taking the rapper to court ... 'cause she wants him to pony up more dough to support their daughter.

Nicole Marie Algarin, who goes by the stage name Shya L'amour, has filed legal docs making several requests but chief among them ... child support for their 4-year-old daughter, Kalea. According to legal docs obtained by TMZ ... Nicole says the Migos rapper has "provided limited financial support" for Kalea, but she's now looking for the judge to order more. Or, at the very least, to formalize court-ordered payments.

In docs, Nicole says they've already taken DNA tests that confirm Offset is Kalea's father. What's more, she says Offset has publicly acknowledged he's Kalea's father -- Offset earlier this year posed with Kalea and captioned a picture on Instagram "Daddy's Girl."

Nicole says she just wants the court to follow suit and officially recognize him as dear ol' dad.