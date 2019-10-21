Migos and Saweetie Drop $45,000 at Strip Club in 40 minutes

Play video content Exclusive

Offset, Takeoff, Quavo and Saweetie don't make it rain in the strip club, they make it downpour ... because together they dropped a staggering $45,000 on strippers in less than an hour!!!

Saweetie was at VLive Los Angeles last night hosting the strip club's weekly Reign Sundays promotion when Migos showed up and helped her throw around an insane amount of cash ... and we've got it all on video.

Our sources say Migos pulled up to the club around 1:20 AM and by the time the rappers left at 2 AM, they helped Saweetie drop $45k on exotic dancers. Now that's a nice hourly rate for the girls!!!

The money was flowing, and so was the booze ... we're told the club comped bottle service for Migos and Saweetie -- Rose, Patron and Hennessy.

Play video content TMZ.com