Beyoncé Announces 'Cowboy Carter' Tour

Beyoncé is officially going back on tour!

She announced her "Cowboy Carter" tour in an Instagram post early Sunday. She shared a video with her fans showing a sign hanging above a desert floor with "COWBOY CARTER TOUR" spelled out with a wind sound effect playing.

The singer also shared a second Instagram post of a promotional photo of herself with the caption "COWBOY CARTER TOUR 2025." No specific details surrounding the tour have been released.

The tour announcement comes on the same day as the Grammy Awards where the "Cowboy Carter" album earned 11 Grammy nominations, including for album of the year.

This will be her first time back on the road since her "Renaissance" tour in 2023.