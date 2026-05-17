Harry Styles Kicks Off Tour With Zoë Kravitz in Crowd, As Fans Slam Stage Setup

Harry Styles launched his "Together, Together" tour in Amsterdam Saturday night with none other than Zoë Kravitz spotted in the crowd, supporting her reported fiancé.

The actress was seen attending Styles’ show in The Netherlands, where the singer launched his latest run of performances to a packed arena ... following the release of his album "Kiss All the Time. Disco, Occasionally."

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Kravitz appeared relaxed and like a proud wifey as she watched from the audience -- alongside comedian and longtime friend of Styles, James Corden -- cheering on her reported fiancé during the high-energy set.

As we previously told you ... Kravitz and Styles are reportedly engaged, though neither has publicly confirmed the relationship status.

Zoë Kravitz and Harry Styles’ mom, Anne Twist’ hugging and watching Harry perform tonight pic.twitter.com/HWqizLhtBn @HarryxZoe

Still, Kravitz’s presence at the opening show is sure to fuel ongoing speculation about how serious things have become between the two stars -- especially with that glistening rock of a ring on her finger.

Kravitz was even spotted hanging out with Harry's mom during the show ... embracing her with a warm hug and dancing along to the "Aperture" singer's new hits.

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While the night was a win for the couple, not every fan in attendance was thrilled with the setup. Some concertgoers took to social media during and after the show to air their grievances.

Posts circulating online showed frustrated fans claiming their view of Styles was partially obstructed depending on where they were standing or seated, sparking debate over the layout.

Styles meanwhile, delivered a full-throttle performance, running through fan favorites as the crowd sang along throughout the night. The show marked a strong start to his latest string of international dates, with the audience clearly locked in from start to finish.