Harry Styles Kisses 'SNL' Cast Member While Joking About Queerbaiting Claims

Harry Styles pulled double duty on "Saturday Night Live" this weekend and delivered a monologue that had the audience cracking up ... especially when it ended with a surprise kiss.

The singer kicked things off by looking back at his last time hosting in 2019 -- when his fashion choices sparked debate online and accusations of "queerbaiting" -- a term used when someone is accused of courting LGBTQ+ audiences without actually identifying that way.

Rather than dodge the topic, Harry leaned into it.

"Back then, people seemed to pay a lot of attention to the clothes I was wearing," he joked, adding some critics accused him of queerbaiting -- before delivering a punchline aimed at his dad.

"Did it ever occur to you that maybe you don’t know everything about me, Dad?"

From there, Harry poked fun at what he called his "tremendously boring" life lately -- saying he's taken up jogging, moved to a small Italian village and spent time working on new music.

He also joked about the unusual title of his new album, saying he asked ChatGPT to come up with "the most Italian phrase possible," which somehow resulted in Kiss All the Time. Disco, Occasionally.

The monologue built toward a gag about kissing with 'SNL' cast members Chloe Fineman and Sarah Sherman briefly popping up onstage, hoping for smooches.

But the bit ended when cast member Ben Marshall stepped in and asked for one.

Styles didn’t hesitate -- grabbing Marshall and planting a kiss before turning to the camera with a smirk.