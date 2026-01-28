Kenan Thompson Sued By Landlord Over Breach of Lease

Kenan Thompson is being dragged to court by a landlord, who claims he owes over $34,000 for breaking his lease on a rental home.

According to a new lawsuit, obtained by TMZ, the 'SNL' star is being sued for allegedly breaching a 12-month lease for a 3-bedroom rental property in Los Angeles.

In the docs, the landlord claims they entered into a written lease agreement with Kenan in September ... they say the lease started October 1 and Kenan agreed to pay the $10,250 rent for a year before the lease would go month-to-month.

Problem is ... the landlord claims Kenan breached the lease and owes $17,425 in unpaid rent for November and December.

What's more, the landlord claims they had trouble finding a replacement tenant and were only able to get someone to move in at a reduced rent ... and the landlord says Kenan is on the hook for the difference, which in this case is $15,750 over the length of the 12-month lease.

The docs show the landlord is also going after Kenan for an $871 late fee ... plus a $9,594 broker fee and $1,000 in "legal fees recoverable under the lease."

Kenan's landlord says he owes $34,390 in total after being credited for the $10,250 security deposit he paid.