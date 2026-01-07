'SNL's Chris Redd Tearfully Details Dating Kenan Thompson's Ex Amid His Pill Problems

Chris Redd was in tears on IG this week, finally breaking his silence on dating his pal Kenan Thompson’s ex-wife, Christina Evangeline ... saying the relationship started when she showed up for him during a rough chapter in his life ... and admitting he went through a rough time with pills.

In Tuesday's video, Chris related while he was on "Saturday Night Live," he was dealing with some pill issues -- brushing it off as "nothing too crazy for my Black a**" -- but he confesses he was selling some to his castmates.

Redd cracked he’d never snitch on anyone ... but then he got serious, admitting he was having panic attacks while people stood by and watched him spiral. He said Christina was the only one who stepped in, calling him out on his "s***" and actually helping him deal with it.

Chris -- who was on the show from 2017 to 2022 -- said dating Christina was never the plan -- stressing he’s not the type to scheme on a friend or go after someone they once dated, calling it a "very unique, nuanced" situation that just unfolded.

Still teary-eyed, Chris admitted the decision made him look awful -- but says he and Kenan talked it through and agreed to keep his relationship with Christina under wraps for a full year. The truth came out in 2022 -- by then, Chris was already out at "SNL"… and Kenan filed for divorce that same year.

A source who worked with Chris on the show tells TMZ ... they were not sad to see Chris go. A second SNL source tells us ... nobody in the cast has ever heard of this allegation that he supplied cast members with pills. Back in the day, things were pretty crazy with some of the players ... but the current cast is very clean.