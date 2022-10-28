Surveillance Footage Shows Brutal Attack On SNL's Chris Redd

Play video content

SNL's Chris Redd was leveled by a single punch in front of about a dozen shocked onlookers outside the Comedy Cellar in NYC, and the SCARY attack was caught on video.

Newly released surveillance footage from the club, obtained by NBC News, shows the exact moment an assailant threw a crushing blow to the face of the comedian, knocking Redd clear off his feet. You can see Chris writhing in pain after the punch.

Redd was on his way inside the venue for his late-night act Wednesday, but he had to take a detour to the hospital for his badly injured nose. Redd's performance was canceled, but, thankfully, he's going to be OK as he nurses two black eyes and a gash to his nose.

TMZ broke the story ... Redd drove up to the Comedy Cellar in Greenwich Village and got out of his vehicle only to be attacked by the assailant. The suspect, who was apparently wearing brass knuckles and a security guard uniform, then ran off. Police do not have a motive for the assault, though the attacker grabbed his chain, it broke into pieces and was recovered.