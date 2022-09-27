Kenan Thompson's Ex-Wife Dating 'SNL' Alum Chris Redd

'SNL' alum Chris Redd is dating Christina Evangeline, the ex-wife of his former costar and pal Kenan Thompson ... but we've learned there's no bad blood flowing between the guys.

Sources close to the couple tell TMZ ... Christina and Chris became official within the past year, and there was no overlap or cheating when it happened.

In fact, we're told Kenan and Christina were living separate lives, and intending to divorce since 2019.

Chris -- who also costarred on Kenan's NBC sitcom -- and Christina have known each other for the past 6 years, with things staying very respectful between them.

Just last week, Chris announced he wouldn't be returning for 'SNL's 48th season, and after he and Christina were seen out together in NYC ... some fans speculated Kenan got Chris fired.

Our sources say that's far from the truth -- which is that Chris chose to leave because of a handful of upcoming projects, including a stand-up special for HBO Max and an Audible project with Lorne Michaels.

Obviously, that project wouldn't be happening if Kenan had urged Lorne to boot Chris.

We're told Kenan's aware of his ex's romance with Chris and has no hard feelings -- he's apparently moved on and is happily dating other people.