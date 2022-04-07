'SNL' Star' Kenan Thompson and Wife Christina Split After 11 Years of Marriage

'SNL' star Kenan Thompson and his wife Christina Evangeline have made the difficult decision to end their marriage after nearly 15 years together ... 11 of which they were married.

Sources close to the couple tell us they've actually been separated for over a year now, successfully co-parenting their two daughters Georgia and Gianna. We're told lately, Kenan has been in L.A. working on his new show, called "Kenan" and Christina has been in NYC.

At this time, neither Kenan nor Christina have filed for divorce ... but that's expected to happen in the near future.

Our sources say over time, the two simply grew apart, but are able to remain great friends. They got hitched back in 2011 at an Aquarium in Atlanta.

Christina, who recently turned 33, met Kenan when she was 19, she works as an interior designer and "Mini Supreme" actress.