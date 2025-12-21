SNL Pays Tribute to the Late Rob Reiner in Last Episode of the Year
Rob Reiner 'SNL' Pays Tribute During Final Episode of the Year
During its final episode of the year, "Saturday Night Live" paused to pay tribute to late producer Rob Reiner ... flashing a title card with an old photo of Rob before the show's "goodnight" segment.
Rob Reiner 🤍 pic.twitter.com/hEWKw7nYl5— Saturday Night Live - SNL (@nbcsnl) December 21, 2025 @nbcsnl
The in memoriam gesture comes less than a week after Reiner and his wife -- Michele Singer Reiner -- were found dead in their Los Angeles home. Their son -- Nick Reiner -- is now facing first-degree murder charges after being arrested in connection with their deaths.
Reiner hosted SNL’s third episode back in 1975 during the show’s early days ... and unlike hosts George Carlin and Paul Simon at the time, he fully joined in the sketches ... helping set the style that would forever define the series.
As we reported, the couple's daughter, Romy, is the one who discovered Rob and Michele's bodies and called 911. She told police her brother Nick was "dangerous" and should be considered a suspect.
Nick was arrested about 6 hours after police responded to the call. He's currently held on suicide watch at Men's Central Jail in L.A. without bond and awaits his January 7th hearing.
We broke the news Friday -- he was diagnosed with schizophrenia, and changes to his meds made him "erratic and dangerous" before he allegedly killed his parents.