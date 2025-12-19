Rob and Michele Reiner's Bodies Released to Family

Rob Reiner's and Michele Singer Reiner's bodies have been released from the L.A. County Medical Examiner's custody ... TMZ has learned.

A source with knowledge tells TMZ ... the Reiners' bodies have been released to the family. Details on a service will be released at a later time.

As you know ... Rob and Michele were found dead in their Brentwood home Sunday and their son Nick Reiner has been arrested and charged with their murders.

The M.E. previously released their causes of death ... both died from "multiple sharp force injuries."