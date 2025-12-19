Aaron Phypers Compares Denise Richards to Nick Reiner Outside Court, on Video

Play video content TMZ.com

Denise Richards' estranged husband Aaron Phypers appeared in court Friday to face charges of allegedly injuring Denise ... and he made an eyebrow-raising comparison between his situation and recent tragic events.

We got the 53-year-old actor as he exited L.A.'s Van Nuys courthouse for the first time since being arrested ... and he compared Denise to suspected murderer Nick Reiner.

Watch the video ... he tells us, "I never assaulted her ... this is all show ... she's just playing this as a game. It's like the Me Too movement."

Then, when asked what he thinks her motives are, Aaron answered, "What happened to Rob Reiner recently? There's a lot of influence there, guys. And I'm not calling stuff out, but do a drug test."

He continued ... "When people are on a bunch of substances and washing it down with other substances, what happens?" comparing Denise to Rob and Michele Reiner's son, who was arrested in connection with their brutal murders.

While Aaron showed up to court earlier today, his attorney was nowhere to be found ... because Aaron hadn't paid him yet.

According to Aaron, his money is "locked up" until January 7, which is why the payment hasn't been made. Aaron ultimately waived his right to an arraignment Friday, pushing the date to Monday.

Aaron was charged in October with 2 felony counts of injuring a spouse, and 2 felony counts of dissuading a witness by force or threat. He posted his $200,000 bail just hours after his arrest.

As you know, the pair is in the midst of a nasty divorce battle that kicked off when Aaron filed to end their marriage in July ... and it's been a whirlwind ever since.

Denise got a temporary restraining order against Aaron following their split, accusing him of physical and verbal abuse. While Aaron denied the claims, Denise -- who revealed photos showing her bruised face as evidence -- apparently showed the court enough to earn the TRO.

Aaron's arrest came after facing off in court with Denise in October over a permanent restraining order she wanted against him. She was granted a 5-year restraining order against him in November.

At the time, Aaron's lawyer, Michael Finley, told TMZ he thought Denise and her legal team may have set Aaron up by possibly incriminating himself with the court proceedings.